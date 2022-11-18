U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $13.54

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.54, but opened at $13.02. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 1,303 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica Trading Down 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $997.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Insider Activity at U.S. Silica

Institutional Trading of U.S. Silica

In related news, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 171,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Donald A. Merril sold 35,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $518,092.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,890,844.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 343.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.