UBS Group AG Buys 80,656 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,901,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,656 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $233,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 290,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,503,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.87.
