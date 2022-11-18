UBS Group AG Has $160.82 Million Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,329,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,333 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.08% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $160,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMBS. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,445,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,843,000 after buying an additional 33,269 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $691,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

