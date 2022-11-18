UBS Group Cuts MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Price Target to $4.50

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also commented on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MarketWise from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on MarketWise from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.42.
MarketWise Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ MKTW opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $7.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in MarketWise by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.
