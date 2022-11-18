UBS Group Lowers Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Neutral

UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NDAQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.44.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,627.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $119,406.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,211,509.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,999,057 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

