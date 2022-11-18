UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -. UGI also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.85-3.15 EPS.
UGI Stock Performance
Shares of UGI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.64. 1,262,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,932. UGI has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at UGI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UGI by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $780,140,000 after buying an additional 1,141,345 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in UGI by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in UGI by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 675,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in UGI by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,249,000 after purchasing an additional 522,707 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in UGI by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,063,000 after purchasing an additional 456,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.
About UGI
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.
