UGI (NYSE:UGI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-3.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23.

UGI Stock Performance

UGI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. UGI has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $47.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on UGI from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UGI from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Insider Transactions at UGI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UGI

In related news, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $2,648,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,758.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Roger Perreault sold 16,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $572,098.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,975.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,130,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $780,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,345 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in UGI by 87.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 826,434 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1,907.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,424,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,249,000 after acquiring an additional 522,707 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 24.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,293,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,063,000 after acquiring an additional 456,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

