Ultra Price Hits $0.20 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Ultra has a market cap of $61.08 million and $791,269.11 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,665.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.58 or 0.00621571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00234797 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00059424 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00060104 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000673 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20448283 USD and is down -3.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,005,907.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

