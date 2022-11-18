Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,337 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 199.9% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 30,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.9% in the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.9% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 199,546 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% in the second quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 16,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $210.93. The stock had a trading volume of 52,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,211,178. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

