Uniswap Price Down 3% Over Last Week (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for about $5.83 or 0.00035024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.45 billion and approximately $111.06 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00376748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00025395 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001137 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003388 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00018154 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 5.90195435 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 541 active market(s) with $101,742,817.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

