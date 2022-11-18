United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UIHC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.35. 56,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,571. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. United Insurance has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $4.87.

Institutional Trading of United Insurance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 22.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 215,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 134.3% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 92,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 49.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 15.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 374.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 233,612 shares during the period. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Insurance

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

Further Reading

