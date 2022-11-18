United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $995,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 780,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 395,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,119,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $227.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.13.

UPS stock opened at $176.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.76.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

