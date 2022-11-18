Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Unitil were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 3.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 93,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 283,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Unitil in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTL opened at $52.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.04 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.48. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $40.53 and a one year high of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

UTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

