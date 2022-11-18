UNUS SED LEO Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.02 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for approximately $4.22 or 0.00025383 BTC on exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a total market capitalization of $4.03 billion and $3.02 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

