US Student Housing REIT Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:USQ)

US Student Housing REIT (ASX:USQ – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, November 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

US Student Housing REIT Price Performance

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Student Housing REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Student Housing REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.