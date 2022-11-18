UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) CFO Jon Pexton Sells 11,528 Shares

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) CFO Jon Pexton sold 11,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $85,537.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,924.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

UserTesting Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USER opened at $7.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. UserTesting Inc has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $14.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird cut UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lowered shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

