Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Sells $14,490.00 in Stock

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) Director Paul O. Richins sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $14,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Utah Medical Products stock opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.98. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $133.87. The stock has a market cap of $326.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from Utah Medical Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio is 26.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

