Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 8.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $91.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,594. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.38. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $553.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 12.98%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

