Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Purchases 25,000 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. ACI Worldwide comprises approximately 0.8% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned about 0.11% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 368.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACI Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.61. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ACI Worldwide

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

