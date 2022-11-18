Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) Shares Down 0.2%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.62 and last traded at $60.78. 370,176 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 545,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.88.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average is $61.34.
