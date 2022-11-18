Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$34.78 and last traded at C$35.22. Approximately 1,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 13,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.29.

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.79.

