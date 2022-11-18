Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Keel Point LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 344,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,693 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,059,000 after acquiring an additional 114,384 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 205,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 312,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 304.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 267,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,303,418. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $52.41.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.