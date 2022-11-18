Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,384 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 10.3% of Avion Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Avion Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $33,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VEA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 204,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,303,418. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $52.41.

