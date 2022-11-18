Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI) Shares Down 1.2%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.01 and last traded at $41.13. 428,662 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 389,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.10.
