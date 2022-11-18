Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.38. 61,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,557. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $328.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.46 and a 200 day moving average of $233.77.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

