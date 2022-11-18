Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 12.2% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VUG traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,557. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $328.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.77.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

