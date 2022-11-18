Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is CoreCap Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $25,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
Shares of VYM traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.04. The stock had a trading volume of 63,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,315. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.63.
