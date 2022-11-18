Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR) Trading Down 0.8%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:VTHR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $177.70 and last traded at $178.04. 12,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 39,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.48.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.28.
