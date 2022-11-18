Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 79,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after buying an additional 16,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VB stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $190.50. 1,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,238. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.65 and a 1-year high of $236.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.64.

