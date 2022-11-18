Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Avion Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Avion Wealth owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $11,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,715.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,116,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,288,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,669 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,257,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 282,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,871,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of VBR traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.80. 1,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,344. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $184.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

