Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McDonald Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,344. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $184.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

