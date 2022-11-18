Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.7% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,359. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.00 and a 200-day moving average of $196.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

