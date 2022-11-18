Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Investments & Financial Planning LLC

Investments & Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 6.9% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VT. SCHRODERS IS Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% during the second quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,059,000 after buying an additional 1,184,298 shares during the period. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 581.6% during the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,134,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,805,000 after buying an additional 967,924 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,171,000 after buying an additional 804,080 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,285,000 after buying an additional 372,053 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,152,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $87.91. 54,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,024,391. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day moving average of $87.28. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $108.81.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

