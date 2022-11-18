Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VUSB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.90. 31,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,279. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13.

