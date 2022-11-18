Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Sold by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $672,000. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 323,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,380 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $916,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,044,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 28,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,279. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.