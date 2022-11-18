Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VTYX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.43.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTYX traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,751. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.77. Ventyx Biosciences has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $41.29.

Insider Activity

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, Director Somu Subramaniam sold 3,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $114,429.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,888,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,120,284.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 65.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter worth $4,546,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

