Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) is Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Jacobs Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 124,083 shares during the period. Veritex accounts for about 4.1% of Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jacobs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $8,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,602,000 after purchasing an additional 328,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Veritex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,365,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,448,000 after acquiring an additional 178,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Veritex by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,585,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,679,000 after purchasing an additional 428,226 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Veritex by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,360,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veritex by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,532,000 after purchasing an additional 529,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Veritex to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Veritex Stock Up 1.3 %

VBTX traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.93. 664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,916. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.70 million. Veritex had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

