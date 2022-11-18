Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.15 (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $10.03 million and $54,835.62 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,585.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.95 or 0.00373579 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00025456 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00116960 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $132.62 or 0.00799776 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.29 or 0.00628911 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00233275 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,480,122 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.