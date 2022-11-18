Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.86. The stock had a trading volume of 154,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,141,082. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

