VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
NYSE:VOC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.02. 319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,773. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a market cap of $153.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.55.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th.
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.
