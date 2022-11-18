VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:VOC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.02. 319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,773. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. The company has a market cap of $153.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.55.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VOC Energy Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.