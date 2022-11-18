Vox Royalty Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:VOXR)

Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Vox Royalty Trading Down 3.8 %
Vox Royalty stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,200. Vox Royalty has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $3.40.
About Vox Royalty
