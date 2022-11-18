VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Buys 10,327 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli acquired 10,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $112,874.11. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,390,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,912,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 14th, Beat Kahli bought 19,355 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $204,582.35.
- On Friday, November 11th, Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $273,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 9th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.
- On Monday, November 7th, Beat Kahli purchased 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $253,250.00.
- On Friday, November 4th, Beat Kahli acquired 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $393,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $244,750.00.
- On Monday, October 31st, Beat Kahli purchased 11,091 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $101,593.56.
- On Friday, October 28th, Beat Kahli bought 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $132,150.00.
- On Monday, October 24th, Beat Kahli acquired 18,971 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,976.98.
- On Friday, October 21st, Beat Kahli acquired 16,029 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $124,865.91.
VOXX International Stock Performance
VOXX International stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $5.85 and a one year high of $13.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOXX International
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VOXX International by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,912 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 42,052 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in VOXX International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 196,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 26.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 28.4% in the third quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 135,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.
About VOXX International
VOXX International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VOXX International (VOXX)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.