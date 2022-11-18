VRES One Day Trading Volume Hits $482.62 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. In the last seven days, VRES has traded down 34.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00004834 BTC on popular exchanges. VRES has a total market capitalization of $2.00 billion and approximately $482.62 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16,578.69 or 1.00000636 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037174 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00042381 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005893 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021395 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00237908 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003742 BTC.

VRES Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.18428911 USD and is up 5.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,193.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars.

