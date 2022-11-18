W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) were up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.02 and last traded at $71.61. Approximately 63,178 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,568,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WRB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.62%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

