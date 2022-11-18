Wagner Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 993 Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 70.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RY shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.81.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.28 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.30.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 42.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

