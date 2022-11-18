Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,314 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 125.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 572,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,493,000 after buying an additional 318,562 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $82.35 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $163.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.90.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

