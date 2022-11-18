Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $115,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $225,000. Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 18,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $253.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $213.47 and a 12-month high of $327.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.06.

