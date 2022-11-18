Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $155,000 in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,602,000 after acquiring an additional 338,232 shares during the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.1% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,130,000 after acquiring an additional 181,082 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 578,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 84,284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 390,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,295,000 after acquiring an additional 22,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1,464.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 195,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 183,161 shares during the last quarter.

UTF opened at $23.59 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

