Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $73,000 in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 517 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,011,768,000 after buying an additional 665,469 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,292,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,523,346,000 after buying an additional 34,261 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,318,000 after buying an additional 56,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after buying an additional 1,022,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on VMC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of VMC stock opened at $175.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.71. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.67 and its 200-day moving average is $161.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

