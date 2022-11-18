Wagner Wealth Management LLC Invests $89,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 186 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after acquiring an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 391,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 178.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $290,774,000 after acquiring an additional 323,591 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $521.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $230.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.38 and a 200-day moving average of $497.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

